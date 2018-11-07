Intertrust Group: Intertrust successfully prices its offering of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 7 November 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, announces today that its subsidiary, Intertrust Group B.V. (the "Issuer"), has successfully priced its offering (the "Offering") of EUR 500 million 7-year senior unsecured notes (the "Notes").

The Notes were sold at an issue price of 100% of their nominal value and carry an annual coupon of 3.375%. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions and settlement is expected to occur on or around 14 November 2018.

Application has been made for the Notes to be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Notes have a BB+ rating at Standard & Poor's and a Ba2 rating with Moody's.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under a new facilities agreement for the refinancing of its current debt facilities and to pay costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transactions. The new facilities agreement of approximately EUR 435 million matures in 2023. It includes a USD 200 million term loan facility, GBP 100 million term loan facility and multicurrency revolving credit facility of EUR 150 million. The term loan facilities carry an initial interest of LIBOR plus an initial margin of 225bps (subject to reduction based on the actual leverage ratio) and the RCF carries an initial interest margin of LIBOR plus an initial margin of 185bps (subject to reduction based on the actual leverage ratio).

The new capital structure is expected to enable the Company to diversify its sources of financing, extend the debt maturity profile, increase liquidity and improve the currency mix.

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 41 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

For more information on Intertrust visit www.intertrustgroup.com (http://www.intertrustgroup.com).

