INVENTIVA: Inventiva Announces Poster Presentation on Its YAP/TEAD Inhibitor Program at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Dublin



Inventiva Announces Poster Presentation on Its YAP/TEAD Inhibitor Program at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Dublin

Recent results reveal potential of oral small molecules in pre-clinical development by Inventiva targeting the YAP/TEAD pathway as a potential therapy in the treatment of mesothelioma and non-small cell lung cancer

Daix (France), November 7, 2018 - Inventiva S.A. ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), systemic sclerosis (SSc), and mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), today announced that it will be presenting a poster on its YAP/TEAD pre-clinical program at the upcoming EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Therapeutics Symposium being held on November 13-16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

The poster to be presented, entitled "Discovery of promising anti-cancer drug combination using YAP-TEAD inhibitors with standard of care treatment in mesothelioma and NSCLC cells", illustrates some of the recent data observed by Inventiva in pre-clinical studies, which suggest that the YAP/TEAD inhibitor molecules being investigated by the Company may have potential as a therapy in the treatment of mesothelioma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and other cancers.

Inventiva's YAP/TEAD approach aims at disrupting the formation of the transcriptional complex formed by YAP and TEAD, which are believed to be key players in the oncogenic process as well as in fibrogenesis.

Inventiva has observed that its lead YAP/TEAD inhibitor molecules have prevented the formation of the YAP/TEAD transcriptional complex in vitro and are associated with a reduction of YAP/TEAD target genes expression and anti-proliferative effects in cancer cell lines where proliferation is under the control of the Hippo pathway. The Company has also observed in xenograft and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) mice models that its YAP/TEAD inhibitor molecules exhibited activity both as a stand-alone treatment or in combination with standard of care.

Based on these promising results, the Company plans to finalize the toxicological studies necessary to advance its YAP/TEAD program into Phase I/II clinical development in 2019.

"We have made significant progress in our understanding of the Hippo pathway, which offers exciting potential for the treatment of rare and prevalent cancers," stated Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva. "We have observed that our patented small molecules exhibited activity both as a stand-alone treatment and in combination with standard of care in pre-clinical models. In addition, molecules that inhibit the YAP/TEAD interaction have already shown a potential to overcome drug resistance and tumor escape mechanisms, which makes this pathway particularly interesting. Our program is advancing well and we are looking forward to see it progressing into Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies."

The event details for the presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: "Discovery of promising anti-cancer drug combination using YAP-TEAD inhihibitors with standard of care treatment in mesothelioma and NSCLC cells"

Session Title: Drug Resistance and Modifiers

Date: Tuesday, November 13th

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: The Convention Centre, Spencer Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin, Ireland

About the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Hosted by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the 30th edition of the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in 2018 brings together academics, scientists and industry representatives to discuss the latest developments in drug development, target selection and the impact of new discoveries in molecular biology.

About Inventiva: http://www.inventivapharma.com (http://www.inventivapharma.com)

Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of product candidates interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulators. Inventiva's research engine has the potential to open up novel therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment acting on the alpha, gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there is no approved treatment to date.

Inventiva is also developing a second clinical program with odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccaridosis type VI (or Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome), a rare and severe gene disease affecting children. Odiparcil has also the potential to address other MPS types, characterized by the accumulation of chondroitin or dermatan sulfate (MPS I or Hurler/Sheie syndrome, MPS II or Hunter syndrome, MPS IVa or Morquio syndrome and MPS VII or Sly syndrome). Inventiva is also developing a portfolio of early research projects in the field of oncology.

Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research entities, such as the Institut Curie in the field of oncology. Two strategic partnerships have also been established with world-class major pharmaceutical companies, AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, in the fields of autoimmune diseases (specifically in psoriasis) and fibrosis, respectively. These partnerships provide milestone payments to Inventiva upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

Inventiva employs over 100 employees and owns R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.

