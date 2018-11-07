Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, presents its broad viral vector expertise and their potential to transform the fight against cancer at the annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) to be held November 7-11 in Washington DC (USA).

myvacTM

Transgene presents first preclinical and translational data supporting its novel myvac platform in a poster entitled

"Viral based vaccine for personalized neoantigen-directed cancer therapies" (P148)

Transgene has set up a process aimed at developing a Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara (MVA)-based, individualized immunotherapy product that recognizes and destroys tumors using their own cancer specific genetic fingerprint.

The immunogenicity of the individualized vaccine has been demonstrated in a humanized mice model.

The immune response observed in the mice model partly overlaps with the one observed in humans, suggesting it can be predicted with the use of an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) approach.

___________________

Invir.IOTM

Transgene and BioInvent are presenting two posters that support their collaboration to develop a novel oncolytic virus encoding for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody:

"Antibody-armed oncolytic Vaccinia virus to block immunosuppressive pathways in the tumor microenvironment" (P615)

"Generation and characterization of a CTLA-4 antibody with improved Fc?R-dependent Treg deletion for tumor microenvironment-targeted oncolytic virotherapy of cancer" (P602)

More details are available in the press release distributed simultaneously and available on www.transgene.fr.

___________________

Pseudocowpox virus (PCPV)

Transgene will also present a poster on PCPV, the most promising therapeutic candidate amongst the poxviridae recently evaluated by the Company, which could be used as either a single agent or in combination with other viral vectors:

"Pseudocowpox virus (PCPV), a potent viral vector for both antigen-dependent and independent cancer immunotherapy" (P181)

Intratumoral administration of PCPV induces tumor-specific T cell responses, reduces tumor size and increases survival in both tumor antigen -dependent and -independent mice models.

PCPV encoding for the HPV-16 E7 antigen induces a strong cellular response against this antigen.

Combining two complementary vectors such as MVA and PCPV is an efficient way to improve tumor growth control.

The four posters will be on display Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10 in the Poster Hall (Hall E).

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IO, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvac, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005660/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

Director Corporate Communications IR

investorrelations@transgene.fr

or

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible Marine Perrier Sylvie Berrebi, 44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com