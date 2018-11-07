This collaboration has been established to validate new therapeutic targets and to generate new skincare drug candidates

First Integrated Drug Discovery Services (IDDS) contract of Oncodesign

Successful expansion of Oncodesign's service offering activity following the acquisition of the François Hyafil research center

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, is announcing a service partnership with Galderma, a dermatological unit belonging to Nestlé Skin Health.

The primary aim of this multi-year service agreement is to design and discover new skincare drug candidates, through close cooperation with Galderma's own research teams, leveraging Oncodesign's ability to validate the therapeutic potential of new molecular targets of interest to Galderma.

"This partnership represents a major step forward for Galderma in the execution of our new strategy under which a large proportion of our research will be contracted out. This will scale up our ability to design and create new drug candidates", commented Laurent Hennequin, Head of Research, Galderma

The agreement is the first Integrated Drug Discovery Services contract to be sealed by Oncodesign after it introduced its new commercial offering focused on formulating and selecting new drug candidates, following the successful integration of the François Hyafil research center in 2017.

The financial terms of the service partnership have not been disclosed.

"We are proud to have been selected by Galderma for this long-term service partnership, and we are thrilled to be collaborating in the effort to discover new skincare drug candidates", commented Philippe Genne, Oncodesign's CEO and founder. "This high value-added contract for Oncodesign validates our strategy of positioning ourselves as a leading partner to the pharmaceutical industry. This IDDS agreement will be the first in a long series marking our arrival in the expanding Integrated Drug Discovery Services market."

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 227 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

