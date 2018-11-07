ORHOF Stock: Breaking Free From the Pack
Since October 16, marijuana stocks have been caught in a correction. This correction has coincided with legalization in Canada, and the reaction that followed was well anticipated. It has been playing out just as I, and many other analysts, expected.
As I have stated numerous times in a number of publications, a milestone event like legalization is the perfect catalyst to trigger a selling event, especially for those like myself who believe in old adages like "buy on rumor, sell on news."
Now that a correction is unfolding, we are going to quickly find out that not all marijuana stocks are created equal. The distinction between the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Since October 16, marijuana stocks have been caught in a correction. This correction has coincided with legalization in Canada, and the reaction that followed was well anticipated. It has been playing out just as I, and many other analysts, expected.
As I have stated numerous times in a number of publications, a milestone event like legalization is the perfect catalyst to trigger a selling event, especially for those like myself who believe in old adages like "buy on rumor, sell on news."
Now that a correction is unfolding, we are going to quickly find out that not all marijuana stocks are created equal. The distinction between the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...