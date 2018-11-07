ORHOF Stock: Breaking Free From the PackSince October 16, marijuana stocks have been caught in a correction. This correction has coincided with legalization in Canada, and the reaction that followed was well anticipated. It has been playing out just as I, and many other analysts, expected.As I have stated numerous times in a number of publications, a milestone event like legalization is the perfect catalyst to trigger a selling event, especially for those like myself who believe in old adages like "buy on rumor, sell on news."Now that a correction is unfolding, we are going to quickly find out that not all marijuana stocks are created equal. The distinction between the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...