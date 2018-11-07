Lauvray, seasoned semi-conductor executive, to scale the international deployment of Kalray's intelligent solutions for data centers and autonomous vehicles

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, appointed Olivier Lauvray as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. In his new role, Lauvray will have the mission to scale up the company's ability to deploy its Massively Parallel Processor Array (MPPA) solutions and respond to strong international market demand.

"Olivier has a proven track record of scaling up semi-conductor businesses," said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray. "I am very pleased to welcome him to our executive team. Olivier has tremendous experience connecting the dots between cutting-edge technology, business and people to rapidly create significant market value and momentum. His extensive international experience in our target markets will serve as great assets to Kalray."

Lauvray is a technical and business savvy executive with more than 30 years of experience in the electronics industry, including various executive roles at Motorola, Freescale (NXP) and NetLogic Microsystems (Broadcom), spanning key roles from technology and product development to go-to-market and international sales development. Lately, as CEO of Encore Semi, a US-based semi-conductor scale-up, Olivier has been working with leading corporations in the storage, automotive and networking markets. He has built and led teams to successfully deploy on the market a variety of advanced hardware and software technologies, as well as products and services for both established and nascent industries.

"I am very excited to join Kalray and contribute to its growth," said Olivier Lauvray. "It is not often that a company has proven and patented solutions to address many critical challenges faced by our industry, including low-power artificial intelligence, low latency, flexible computing performance as well as secure/safe solutions. These unique capabilities enable Kalray to meet the demands of tomorrow's high-growth markets, such as autonomous vehicles, data centers and many other mission-critical applications."

Kalray went public in June of 2018 and raised €47.7M, the most significant IPO since the creation of Euronext Growth in Paris. Kalray is the pioneer of processors for new intelligent systems deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation of intelligent storage servers and vehicles. In the storage industry, Kalray recently announced being the first to achieve NVMe-oF certification for a fully integrated system, the new worldwide standard for next-generation storage servers. In the automotive market, Kalray's MPPA processor, which was already successfully integrated into the Renault Symbioz concept car, also demonstrated the support of AI capabilities on Baidu's Apollo open platform, one of the leading platforms targeting next-generation autonomous vehicles.

Lauvray will assume his new role on November 19, 2018, leading and expanding existing sales and business development activities in Los Altos, CA, Japan, China and Europe.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris FR0010722819 ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

