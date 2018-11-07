Avolon corporate rating upgraded to Ba1 with a stable outlook

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Avolon's corporate family credit rating to Ba1 with a stable outlook.

Moody's has now upgraded Avolon's corporate credit rating twice since its initial corporate family rating was issued in January 2017.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co. Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415), and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 September 2018, of 890 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero Twitter: @avolon_aero

