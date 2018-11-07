The new technology enables high-speed additive manufacturing for serial production of water jacket cores in light metal casting applications. Water jacket cores are used for the precise temperature management in not only internal combustion engines, but also electric motors, inverters and battery systems. Efficient temperature management improves overall vehicle performance.

News Highlights

VX1000-S with a five times increased performance, compared to previous systems, resulting in a layer time of only 12 seconds

Features new set of inorganic binding (IOB) material for high environmental compatibility already in production and during the casting process

Orders for the VX1000-S system can be placed now for deliveries mid 2019

On-demand production of IOB parts from our Services center is available from March 2019 onwards

voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) has launched its new VX1000-S IOB printing system for serial production of sand cores for aluminium casting. So far, the company focused on organic printing processes in its sand printing line of business. The new VX1000-S IOB inorganic system significantly improves throughput and ensures high environmental compatibility during the whole process.

R&D to Lead the Industry

voxeljet developed a solution for the serial additive production of crucial engine parts, such as water jacket cores. A water jacket is a liquid-filled casing surrounding a device, typically out of metal, having intake and outlet vents to allow water to be pumped through and circulated. The flow of water to an external heating or cooling device allows precise temperature control of the device.

The new VX1000-S IOB uses a special two-component inorganic binder system able to balance the technical requirements of the printing, core making and casting process: component one is the liquid binder based on a modified blend of alkali silicates, component two is a solid additive.

The advanced layering unit and high-speed printhead technology reduce the layer time to 12 seconds, generating a volume output of ca. 54 l/h. In addition to that, the inorganic materials only emit water vapor during the casting process. This significantly improves air quality and working environment in foundries.

The VX1000-S IOB offers a competitive advantage for automotive manufacturers. The technology has been engineered for highly complex geometries, which are particularly useful in the precise temperature management of not only internal combustion engines, but also electric motors, inverters and battery systems.

"voxeljet's industrial printers enable high-quality print resolutions and constant layertimes and output volume. Our new S-line of 3D printers uses larger widths of our printheads, making our indirect metal processes even more productive compared to other direct metal additive manufacturing processes. I am convinced, this will become a state-of-the-art manufacturing process." says Dr. Ingo Ederer, CEO of voxeljet.

News from High Speed Sintering (HSS)

In addition to the recent launch of new materials for its HSS product line for the production of direct plastic parts, voxeljet has significantly improved the speed of its existing VX200-HSS platform by 100 percent by reducing the layer time to only 20 seconds. This great achievement comes with easier unpacking and homogenous texturing of the components and extends the possible applications of HSS products for e.g. the automotive or sporting goods industry.

Presentation at formnext Trade Show

voxeljet will present the VX1000-S IOB system at hall 3.1, booth D18 at this year's formnext show, the international exhibition and conference on the next generation of manufacturing technologies in Frankfurt, Germany. For further information and a live demonstration of the VX1000-S IOB process visit us at our press conference at formnext on the 13th of November from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

