Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2018) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is pleased to announce the award of a $4.16 million contract from Seaspan Shipyards for new Shipboard Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SROD) Water Purification Systems for the Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ships (JSS). The project represents a landmark contract for BluMetric as it positions the Company with Seaspan.

The contract is BluMetric's first with Seaspan, Canada's chosen non-combat shipbuilder under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and one of the largest shipbuilding and ship repair companies in Canada.

BluMetric's SROD water purification systems are designed to bring cutting edge desalination technologies to naval vessels, resulting in significant fleet energy savings while almost doubling output. In addition to being selected to provide new SROD units, BluMetric will provide harbour acceptance trials (HAT) and sea acceptance trials (SAT).

"Being competitively selected by a company as important in Canada as Seaspan to provide a quality Canadian made product is a solid endorsement of our capabilities", said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "We are proud to be part of an initiative as important to Canada as the NSS and to partner with a company as integral to our country's shipbuilding industry as Seaspan."

"Thanks to work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Seaspan Shipyards is developing a Canadian supply chain that can respond to the needs of our domestic shipbuilding industry" said Mark Lamarre CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. "With this supply chain development, the NSS is encouraging investment by Canadian companies, supporting the development of export opportunities, and creating highly-skilled, middle class jobs across Canada. Our relationship with BluMetric Environmental is an important one and their involvement in the NSS demonstrates the national impact of Canada's shipbuilding program."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded cleantech company with a portfolio of industry-leading engineering services and proprietary equipment providing sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's award-winning team of industry experts provides a better environment for business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's discussions of contractual agreements, future products, opportunities, cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

