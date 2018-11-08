SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Magnesium Hydroxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Knowledge on the factors driving the category growth might not be enough to guarantee a successful procurement strategy that can yield a decent ROI. This procurement intelligence report bridges this gap by offering strategic recommendations to capitalize on the growth drivers and create an effective strategy suiting to the magnesium hydroxide market dynamics. Get your free Sample Report to know about the critical drivers that are functionally shaping the course of the market.

According to this procurement market research report, the extensive magnesium hydroxide uses in the paper and pulp industry is majorly contributing to the category's growth. Magnesium hydroxide is considered to be an environment-friendly and cost-effective alternative to chemicals that are used for mechanical and chemical bleaching processes for pulp. Talk to our experts and get personalized guidance towards creating a cohesive category management strategy that is aligned to your business goal.

"Buyers must engage in a purchasing consortium for the procurement that will comprise of two or more buyers who are placed at each other's vicinity. Such collaborations will foster an improved bargaining power over their suppliers, owing to their high volume, during the price negotiation process of magnesium hydroxide," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement market analysis experts at SpendEdge have enlisted the best procurement practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive procurement strategy that is tailored to the dynamics of the magnesium hydroxide market:

Buyers would benefit from inviting competitive bids from multiple suppliers to meet their magnesium hydroxide requirement

Assess the long-term procurement viability of suppliers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Magnesium hydroxide market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

