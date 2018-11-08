Dtex Systems, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Provide Insider Threat Risk Advice at Cyber Security Connect UK

MONACO and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtex Systems today announced that Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP CISO Mark Walmsley and Dtex EMEA VP Mark Coates will share the stage at Cyber Security Connect UK to discuss the insider threat. CISOs and other security and risk professionals who attend the session will receive a real-world look at how highly-regulated organizations identify, detect and reduce insider risk.

Freshfields is one of the globe's largest law firms. Known for supporting the world's leading national and multinational organizations on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates, the company has become adept at protecting sensitive information, detecting all forms of threats, and compliance with global regulations. Walmsley is a recognized insider threat authority and champion of the evolving role of the CISO. He makes regular appearances at trade shows and within industry media, providing the security community with actionable advice and insights.

Dtex Systems provides public and private sector organizations, including the world's largest banks, government agencies and law firms, with advanced user behavior intelligence that scales across vast user groups to detect insider threats. With the only privacy patent awarded in its field, Dtex responds to privacy regulations such as the GDPR. Coates is an award winning cybersecurity leader, noted for his expertise in the insider threat field and knowledge of the pressures that privacy regulations add to the challenge.

Session Details

Title: Are You Protected Against Threats from Within? Detecting Insider Threats with Dtex, Freshfields

When:Thursday, November 8, 2018, 3:30 PM - 4 PM

Where: Cyber Security Connect UK, The Meridien Beach Plaza, Monaco

Details: https://www.cybersecurityconnectuk.com/Program/Workshops-and-Round-Tables

Register:https://www.cybersecurityconnectuk.com/

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800 plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multi-national expertise and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex is able to pinpoint threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680256/Dtex_Systems_Logo.jpg