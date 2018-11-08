At the beginning of October, Grammer AG, a global supplier of interior components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles seating systems, completed the acquisition of the American automotive supplier Toledo Molding Die Inc. ("TMD"). With the acquisition of TMD, the Grammer Group has consistently pursued its strategy of systematically acquiring technology companies to expand its own product range and process expertise. TMD is now Grammer's main pillar in the US automotive market. The TMD Group is a leading specialist in the development and production of innovative thermoplastic components in the North American automotive market with annual sales of around USD 300 million. In the automotive industry in particular, the use of such innovative materials has become increasingly important in recent years, as today more than 15 percent of a passenger car consists of plastic and plastic composite materials.

Innovative TMD tire carrier offers more safety and comfort

The fact that TMD products are among the most innovative and best in the US market was officially confirmed yesterday evening: At the SPE Innovation Awards Gala in Detroit, organized by the Society of Plastics Engineers Automotive Division ("SPE"), the product submitted by TMD, an innovative tire carrier with integrated rear camera and brake light, received the coveted award in the category "Process/Assembly/Enabling Technologies". The award-winning tire carrier is made of injection molded magnesium and over-molded with nylon. The hybrid composite technology used by TMD takes advantage of these two materials to reduce weight, improve impact resistance, corrosion resistance and load capacity. The innovative product also offers clear advantages for the final consumer. In particular, the spare tire is easier to fit and remove, and the integrated rear camera, which is particularly protected against shocks, offers extra safety when driving.

"Together with our subsidiary TMD, we are delighted to receive the prestigious SPE Innovation Award. The award is a strong confirmation of the quality and innovative strength of TMD products. TMD is a very important pillar for us in the USA: Together we will expand our market position and our customer portfolio in the world's second-largest automotive market," says Ralf Hoppe, Spokesman of GRAMMER AG.

The SPE Innovation Awards are the oldest and largest awards of their kind in the automotive and plastics industries. For the 48th time already, the Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers honored technical achievements in all phases of new automotive plastics and plastic-based composites. The SPE has over 1,000 members worldwide.

Company profile

Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.

In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers.

The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats.

With round about 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world.

Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

