Meeting Room Booking System YArooms Releases Upgraded Software Version

BUCHAREST, Romania, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

YArooms, the meeting room booking software pioneer, has released an upgraded version of the product, with new features that enhance the user experience. This release brings together updates that cater to the needs of small and big companies alike, taking into consideration the fluidity of the room booking process, together with other attributes that simplify user onboarding.

One of the trademarks of YArooms is its powerful conflict resolution system. This has been further boosted through the attendees collision check feature that ensures that meeting invitations cannot be sent to users (including guests) that have already accepted another invitation for the same time slot. This feature guarantees that the meeting's attendees are all available per YArooms calendar. Moreover, the conflict resolution modal window now offers the option to check the availability of other rooms and time slots when there is a room booking conflict due to overlapping meetings, with those unavailable marked as such.

The workplace schedule can now be set at the level of the location and for each day of the week, providing companies with multiple locations across various time zones more flexibility in setting the room booking time slots. This new change also takes into consideration the possibility of a change in the workplace schedule, enabling a prompt that will let users know if a future meeting will be left out of the workplace schedule and asking them to delete it.

Another update benefits those using LDAP connections that can now use LDAP group mapping. This means that when LDAP is activated, a newly created LDAP user account in YArooms will automatically belong to the group that corresponds to the LDAP one.

Alongside the above, a number of other features have been added, while others have received significant upgrades. Together, all these updates ensure a comprehensive room booking software experience, guaranteeing an increase in productivity and a decrease in time spent dealing with bureaucratic issues.

About YArooms

YArooms is an end-to-end meeting room booking system. Offering granular user permission settings, robust conflict-resolution management and a powerful booking engine, YArooms has been serving clients all over the world for over half a decade. YArooms' client base is spread across many verticals, from MD Practice offices to co-working spaces and attorney offices.