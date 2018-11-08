Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---