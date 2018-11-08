SMA Solar Technology AG saw its net income fall from €25 million in the first nine months of 2017 to €8 million in the same period this year. Despite the dip, it remains confident of its position in the industry going forward.Following on from an announcement in September, which saw the German inverter manufacturer lower its FY 2018 forecasts, SMA today announced that while sales of its products have increased - from 5.9 GW between Q1 and Q3 2017 to 6.2 GW - its financials have taken a hit, primarily due to the Chinese May 31 policy changes, which have resulted in "massive" price pressure across ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...