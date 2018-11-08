HUMM Launches Edge Headset to Activate Brain to Boost Learning and Memory; Kicks Learning Speed into Overdrive

First Device to Help Improve Cognitive Performance with a Touch of a Button so Users Safely Attain Highest Levels of Ability

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / Silicon Valley executives and students at the most elite universities are starting to use of electrical brain stimulation to get ahead of the competition. By using specially designed headsets to deliver electrical signals to the brain, this community of high achievers, known as 'biohackers,' are looking to attain a cognitive edge with enhanced memory and learning ability coming with the flick of a switch and without the typical side effects of medication. The new Edge headset, launching today from HUMM, is the first brain-stimulating headband to activate the part of the brain responsible for learning and memory, directly improving cognitive performance simply by wearing the device while you work, with no additional meditation or special diets.

"For the past two years, we've been developing a way for people to stay at the top of their game whenever they need it most; at school, the office, or even in their favorite hobby," said Iain McIntyre, co-founder and CEO, HUMM. "Until recently this electrical brain stimulation technology has been confined to neuroscience labs, where the devices were very clinical and expensive, or hacked together with wires and batteries n the homes of hardcore biohackers. The Edge headset solves all of those issues so that now anyone can focus more, learn more and kick their learning speed into overdrive."

The HUMM Edge Headset

The technology is based on a new form of non-invasive brain stimulation, a field with more than twenty years of clinical research and a strong track record for safety. Previously it has been used to treat such conditions as depression and insomnia, but recently it has been found to provide cognitive benefits too.

Using small electrical signals that amplify brainwave patterns, like technology used by the U.S. military, Olympic athletes and leading labs such as the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and Harvard, HUMM's device helps people learn faster and retain more information than ever before. Users simply wear the headband-like headset for 15 minutes prior to a learning or work session and immediately get a brainpower boost that lasts for at least an hour.

The search for new technologies that give the user a mental boost is nothing new to Silicon Valley, however McIntyre adds HUMM's technology represents a significant step forward, "allowing the user to directly improve the performance of the brain in a highly targeted way, without the side effects of popular alternatives like caffeine or nootropics." HUMM has been giving students, professionals and biohackers located in the San Francisco Bay Area early opportunities to try the technology, and the startup already has 100 customers for its early access program. Users' results indicate working memory has improved dramatically. HUMM has conducted its own clinical trial at a prestigious Australian university and is also commissioning further third party studies in the US next year.

Edge features two primers on the front of the headset which apply a barely perceptible transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS) to the front of a user's head. Research has shown that during a boosting session, many neurons in the prefrontal cortex adjust their electrical patterns to match the signal from the primers. This amplifies the brainwave patterns responsible for improved information processing and working memory, so users attain peak mental performance. Not only does the headset help boost brainpower, it provides alerts and suggestions by tracking a user's cognitive state and reports on their focus, fatigue and stress over time.

HUMM invites interested users to sign up for a place in their limited early access program by visiting www.boostwithedge.com . By becoming one of the first Edge users, you get immediate access to a prototype headset, discounted purchase price on release, and an optional consultation to learn more about improving your memory and attention with the Edge headset which is expected to launch to the public in late 2019.

