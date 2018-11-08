Medicinal Marijuana Continues Strong Growth Behind Advanced CBD Applications and Uses

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The cannabis sector as a whole is currently in the midst of a boom with the recent positive news of full legalization in Canada, but the medicinal sector of the market is also doing exceptionally well as companies develop new products leveraging CBD. The healthcare market has seen an uptick in consumers searching for alternative medicines, and cannabis has positioned itself very well to take advantage of this new demand. Leaders in the industry are expanding their market reach with new products and effective marketing campaigns in various states where medicinal cannabis is legal. Additionally, the loophole of CBD's ambiguity when it comes to legality has allowed companies to tap into markets where Cannabis is otherwise unavailable. The global medical cannabis market is expected to top $20 billion by 2025, according to data from Coherent Market Insights. Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PYTG), MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), India Globalization Capial Inc. (OTC:IGCC).

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTCPK:PYTG) BREAKING NEWS: Pyramidion Technology Group today announces that Dr. Canasi, practicing internal medicine physician, advocate of medical marijuana, Cannabidiol (CBD), and other alternative medicines, is the latest addition to the specialist-comprised PYTG, Leafywell (Leafywell.com), Board of Advisors.

Leafywell (Leafywell.com), a subsidiary of PYTG (OTC: "PYTG"), handles the production, manufacturing, and distribution of hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD) products such as tinctures, creams, lotions, edible candies, at both the wholesale and retail level. In the retail market, products are found at Leafywell.com, and both select retail outlets and medical offices.

The current advisory board composition of PYTG consists of multiple currently-practicing medical professionals including board-certified cardiologist and board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Mark Sabbota, family medicine specialist, Dr. Michael McKenzie, MD, Dr. David M. Feldbaum MD, FACS, certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery, and board-certified Surgical Neurophysiologist, Antonio A. Sama, in addition to other industry-specific board members.

The latest board addition, Dr. Javier J. Canasi, is an internal medicine physician with an active patient-treating medical practice. Dr. Canasi is an advocate of alternative medicine including the both hemp-based CBD products, marijuana-based CBD, and medicinal marijuana, when appropriate for the particular medical condition.

Dr. Canasi, when asked, "How do you view the role of CBD in medical treatment plans?", Dr. Canasi responded candidly, "I appreciate all types of medicine that help patients achieve their treatment goals and we are fortunate to live in a world in which we have options, healthy options. I am a strong advocate of incorporating CBD into a treatment, when appropriate, and in some cases, it is used as a stand-alone treatment and in others I suggest to my patients a mix of CBD along with a regimen of medicinal marijuana or other medicines. CBD can be incorporated to manage a selection of types of pain, including chronic pain."

Dr. Canasi's medical practice offers for purchase a selection of Leafywell (Leafywell.com) products. The wide range of Leafywell products available at Dr. Canasi's office include tinctures ranging from low-concentration compositions to high-concentration compositions, edible gummy candies, lotions, creams, and others. Read this and more news for PYTGathttp://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pytg

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD) recently announced it has finalized the acquisition of BSC Group, a highly respected cannabis firm headquartered in New Jersey that over the last three years has been engaged in competitive licensing, consulting and operations management across the country. BSC founders and managing partners, Brian Staffa and Amber Staffa, will join the MariMed leadership team, bringing under the MariMed umbrella their extensive cannabis expertise, resources, intellectual property and a vast network of highly specialized affiliates spanning regulated fields of commercial cannabis, food and beverage, commercial agriculture, pharmaceuticals, regulatory compliance, consumer psychology, and the applied sciences. Brian and Amber will help guide MariMed's strategy for new markets like New Jersey, where lawmakers inch closer to consensus on adult use legislation. New Jersey represents just one of the markets being eyed by MariMed as they aggressively pursue new opportunities across the U.S. and abroad with their added bandwidth.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) and Perennial Inc. ("Perennial"), a subsidiary of DATA Communications Management Corp. ("DCM") (TSX: DCM) announced they have closed the transaction announced on August 14 to establish a joint venture (the "JV") devoted to creating original, consumer-driven brands and products for the adult-use cannabis market. The JV will leverage Aphria's expertise as a leading global cannabis producer and Perennial's experience with international brand development and strategy to introduce new, cannabis-infused products to the Canadian and legal international markets. The JV will look beyond just edibles and beverages to a range of products designed to meet consumer demand in the cannabis and wellness space. Perennial has a successful track record of creating go-to-market strategies for major CPG and retail clients throughout North America and around the world.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) earlier this week announced the official opening of its latest elite, high-tech cannabis production facility in Lachute, Quebec , known to the world as Aurora "Eau." At 48,000 square feet, with 11 purpose-built grow rooms, Aurora Eau will produce up to 4,500 kg of high quality cannabis per year, all in a facility with some of the lowest electricity costs in North America . It is designed to grow niche varieties of cannabis for the premium medical and adult consumer use markets in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Eau becomes Aurora's second production facility in Quebec , the first being Aurora Vie, a 40,000 square foot indoor grow facility in Pointe Claire, Quebec. "We're thrilled to officially open our latest technologically advanced facility in the Lachute Region and proud to continue to invest in Quebec ," said Terry Booth , CEO of Aurora. "There is incredible potential at Aurora Eau. It's designed to be a place where our expert cannabis cultivators have the flexibility and control to produce some very special high-end varieties that few commercial growers are prepared to tackle. We intend to make some very rare and exciting products there."

India Globalization Capial Inc. (OTCPK:IGCC) came to a close up 22.37% on Wednesday after more than 2.3 million shares were traded on the day. India Globalization Capital was awarded a U.S. patent Tuesday on a cannabis-based composition for treating pain. The treatment includes cannabidiol, tetrahydrocannabiol and cobalamin. The substance can be used with a topical carrier such as shea butter and is 63 percent THC, 27 percent CBD and 10 percent cobalamin, also known as vitamin B-12. The patent was authored by Dr. Ramachandra Mukundra and Ranga Chelva Kirshna.



