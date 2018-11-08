Urban Airship Receives Highest Product Scores in Three of Four Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms

Gartner's companion Critical Capabilities report provides deeper insight into product offerings included in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 08, 2018, today announced that it achieved the highest Product Scores in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms 1 for the Campaign Creation, Orchestration and Execution Use Cases, and the second-highest score in the Measurement and Optimization Use Case. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Gartner evaluated 15 mobile marketing platform vendors as part of the Critical Capabilities report, an essential companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, offering a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. In Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms 2 Urban Airship was named a Leader and positioned furthest to the right in the Leaders quadrant on the completeness of vision axis overall.

"We believe Urban Airship's scores in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report validate the success our customers are seeing and will further accelerate our worldwide market share lead as we help even more enterprises set new standards for real-time customer experience," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Urban Airship. "Our open platform infuses martech stacks with real-time behavioral data, multi-channel orchestration and machine learning that are critical for marketers to both understand new customer expectations and to take immediate and relevant action in order to exceed them."

According to Gartner L2, "mobile interactions accounted for 67% of all brand site traffic in 2017." The Critical Capabilities report states, "Mobile marketing platform vendors are addressing this rapid uptick in mobile engagement demands by offering capabilities like improved real-time and event-triggered capabilities, enhanced data protection modules, stronger integrations and third-party partnerships, and AI-driven analytics capabilities."

