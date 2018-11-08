Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on enhancing customer loyalty for a leading lifestyle brand.Based in the United States, the client is a century-old leading lifestyle brand. The company has been the top player in the global retail industry for a while now. The primary aim of the client was to gain a competitive edge and revamp their customer retention strategies to improve customer experience for both online and offline channels. They were keen on enhancing the customer' experience through smarter and personalized services to increase customer retention rates.

The capability of a brand to attract customers and enhance customer loyalty plays a major role in retaining customers. Customer retention not only helps in building brand loyalty but also incites repeat purchases by the customers. There are certain customer retention strategies that help in gauging the health of customer relationships. Such strategies include personalization, creating an online community, implementing customer loyalty programs, proactively offering advanced customer support services, and nurturing relationships through post-purchase communications.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Improving customer experience helps in driving brand loyalty, thereby, making increasing repeat purchases."

Quantzig's customer retention strategies helped the lifestyle brand improve customer experience. They were also able to reduce customer churn by offering smart and personalized services. Additionally, Quantzig's solution offered actionable industry, technology, and advanced analytics insights that helped them in increasing customer retention and analyzing customer views and preferences. Such insights helped them to better understand their customers' buying behavior and offer services that meets their expectations.

This customer retention strategies provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and target high potential customers groups.

Reduce customer churn.

Quantzig's customer retention strategies offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing ways to improve customer retention.

Winning customers repeatedly with every interaction.

