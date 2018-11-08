Alliance Family of Companies, LLC Makes Inc 5000 for 4th Time

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / Justin Magnuson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance Family of Companies, LLC addresses the company making the Inc 5000 list for the fourth year in a row.

In 2011 Justin Magnuson began with one partner and a small sleep testing company. Through their vision, this small company grew and expanded to include diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG) and electrocardiographic (EKG) testing, as well as software as a service solutions. Starting in Texas, the company expanded into Oklahoma and surrounding States, and is now operating in 38 states throughout the United States.

Alliance earned its place for the first time on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, being listed as the 13th fastest growing healthcare company. Alliance was listed as the 16th fastest growing healthcare company in 2016, and 287th fastest growing company overall in 2017. This year, Alliance is listed at 1062 overall on the list and according to Justin Magnuson, 'Alliance employees are excited, proud and honored that their hard work has resulted in Alliance making the Inc 5000 list again.'

In less than seven years, Alliance has grown into the world's largest provider of in-home video EEG testing with revenue projected to be over one hundred million in 2018. When asked how Alliance was able to grow so quickly, Justin Magnuson stated, 'We provide a vitally important service to people who need to be tested for epilepsy. Instead of patients having to wait on long lists to get into a hospital epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU), Alliance's in-home video EEG testing can be scheduled as soon as the day after a physician submits an order. Test results are delivered back to the patient's physician in as little as 7-10 days from the date the test was ordered by the physician.' Further, he claims, 'The video EEG testing done by Alliance is as effective as the testing done in an EMU and is done at a lower cost in the convenience of the patient's home.'

'Our vision for Alliance is to continue its growth by creating better technology and processes. While doing this, our company remains dedicated to serving each patient with compassion and dignity.' Justin Magnuson affirmed.

