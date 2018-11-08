BIOS Stock: Has a Bull Market Begun Its Development?I have good and bad news to share. Let's begin with the bad, and get it over with.October was a terrible month for the stock market. The sell-off that struck the market has done such a degree of technical damage to the major market indices that I no longer believe a bull market is in development. Instead, I believe that the market is currently in the process of putting in a significant top.Now that I've gotten that out of the way, let's focus on the good news.Now that October is behind us, we have entered a season where stocks tend to outperform. This may seem like a contradictory statement, so let me explain..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...