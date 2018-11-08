Health and Hygiene Announce the Launch of a Complete Antibacterial Toothbrush Incorporating d2p Technology

LONDON, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Health & Hygiene Ltd UK is launching a new product, designed to give consumers a complete care system for oral health. Protector announces the world's first " Complete Antibacterial Toothbrush " for Oral Hygiene that incorporates pioneering d 2 p Antibacterial Technology.

Health & Hygiene Ltd is a British Company working with Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc to develop the Protector range of products. The new Antibacterial toothbrush will be sold under the registered brand "Protector" Health & Hygiene Limited.

The Protector toothbrush is a cleaner and safer alternative to the standard toothbrush.

Protector antibacterial toothbrush incorporates Symphony's d 2 p technology in the head and handle together with DuPont[ ]Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial Bristles, to offer complete protection by disrupting the bacterial cell, preventing cell replication. Bacteria and microbes are killed upon contact with the Toothbrush surface, providing safe and healthy brushing throughout the life of the toothbrush.

Protector Toothbrush is a Complete Antibacterial Toothbrush from its bristles and head to the tip of the handle, minimizing the risk of external threats by 99.99% when tested in accordance with ISO 22196 and ASTM E2149. Health & Hygiene Ltd UK is exclusively incorporating innovative d 2 p technology, placing the Protector Toothbrush in a class of its own.

The launch took place at the Holiday Inn London Elstree and will be attended by representatives from the High Commission of Pakistan, as well as senior figures from healthcare and personal care industries.

Health & Hygiene Limited has also developed an extensive range of healthcare and personal care products, incorporating d2p technology, the first of which was launched in May of this year.

Notes to Editor

Symphony has developed a range of additives, concentrates and master-batches marketed as d2p which can be incorporated in a wide variety of plastic and non-plastic products and applications so as to give them protection against many different types of bacteria, fungi, algae, mould and insects.

In addition, Symphony has developed controlled-life plastic technology which turns ordinary plastic at the end of its service-life into biodegradable materials. It is then no longer a plastic and can be bioassimilated in the open environment. The technology is branded d2w and appears as a droplet logo on many thousands of tonnes of plastic packaging and other plastic products around the world. In some countries oxo-biodegradable plastic is mandatory. For a video of d2w plastic degrading see here.

In addition, Symphony has developed the d2Detector, a portable device which analyses plastics and detects counterfeit products. Symphony's d2t tagging and tracer technology is also available for further security. See http://www.d2t.net

Symphony has a diverse and growing customer-base and has established itself as an international business with distributors around the world. Products made with Symphony's plastic technologies are now available in 97 countries and in many different product applications. Symphony is certified to ISO9001 and ISO14001.

Health & Hygiene Ltd in association with Symphony is committed to promote safer, healthier and hygienic living and has developed a wide range of Antimicrobial products for household, personal care and healthcare environments under the brand Protector. The Protector product range includes toothbrushes, cling-wrap, and disposable items.

For more information, please contact marketinglive@d2w.net. Photos are available on request.

Natalie Jenkins: DL: +44-(0)-20-8207-7611/Tel: +44-(0)-20-8207-5900