In the first nine months of 2018, the energy division of the Germany-based group recorded a loss of over €10 million. By the end of the year, earnings are expected to enter positive territory, however,BayWa AG reports increased sales in the first three quarters of this year, to €12.2 billion. As anticipated, EBIT fell sharply to €28.3 million, down from €90.3 million in the same period last year. Despite this, the Munich headquartered company is confident of a significant profit jump in Q4. This is based on its plans to sell solar and wind farms totaling 450 MW. CEO Klaus Josef Lutz says this ...

