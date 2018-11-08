Garmin Stock ForecastGarmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) both recently posted solid third-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street expectations. Both of their share prices have also rebounded from the market's broad-based sell-off. But one is in a much better position than the other.While investors may be more attracted to Fitbit because it is trading near $6.30 per share compared to Garmin, which is currently trading at $65.00 per share, Garmin's stock forecast remains much more bullish.Garmin Ltd.A little background on each company is in order. They may sound like they do similar things, but they're.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...