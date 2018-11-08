Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is another big victory for marijuana legalization in the United States: the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Meanwhile, the marijuana stock market on the whole pulled back this morning.First, let's get to the political news.Attorney General Sessions is now officially out of a job. No matter what your political inclinations may be, this is great news for marijuana bulls. Sessions was one of the staunchest marijuana prohibitionists and anti-drug crusaders remaining in American politics.Now that Sessions has gotten the axe, it's unlikely that the next attorney general will be anywhere near as anti-pot as he.

