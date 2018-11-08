Global partnership expected to add an incremental $29 million in annual revenue

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced the signing of a major contractual expansion with a long-term client.

InnerWorkings has supported this client, a Fortune 100 global food and beverage company, in Latin America since 2011. The successful results of this partnership led the client to expand its relationship with InnerWorkings geographically and into additional product categories.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, the relationship will expand from about $10 million a year in annual revenue to nearly $40 million. In addition to the sales and marketing collateral that InnerWorkings has delivered for the past seven years, the new scope includes both temporary and permanent retail marketing displays, and expands the scope into the large United States market for the first time.

InnerWorkings will deploy a combination of software and technical professionals in support of the expanded account, with partial implementation beginning in December, and full run rate of the new scope expected to be in place by mid-2019. The primary benefits include a reduction in waste and costs, streamlined buying and inventory management, greater transparency throughout the supply chain, more automation and data, an improved look and feel of the marketing materials, and increased speed to market.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs approximately 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food beverage, broadcasting cable, automotive, and transportation.

