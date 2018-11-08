sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,85 Euro		-0,016
-1,85 %
WKN: A14UZ3 ISIN: US05614L1008 Ticker-Symbol: UBW 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,846
0,869
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC0,85-1,85 %