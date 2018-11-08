sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,31 Euro		+1,41
+7,46 %
WKN: A2N6CB ISIN: KY30744W1070 Ticker-Symbol: F1F 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FARFETCH LIMITED20,31+7,46 %