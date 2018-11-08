Platform GMV Growth Continued to Outpace Online Personal Luxury Goods Market with 53% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2018

Generated $1.25 Billion Gross Merchandise Value over Last Twelve Months

Q3 2018 Revenue Grew 52% with Platform Services Revenue Up 61% Year-Over-Year

Active Consumers Up 42% with Number of Orders Increasing 55% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2018

Expanded Brand and Boutique Relationships Marketplace Now Offers Luxury Products from More than 1,000 Sellers Across 48 Countries

Successfully Completed IPO Company Well-Capitalized with $1.0 Billion Cash and Cash Equivalents at Quarter-End

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"I am extremely proud of the progress Farfetch continues to make across all our strategic initiatives. As the leading technology platform for the $300 billion luxury fashion industry, Farfetch delivered outsized growth with Platform Gross Merchandise Value growing at approximately twice the rate of the online luxury market in the third quarter of 2018. We also broadened our network of brands and boutiques, and now department stores, as we continued to leverage our unique positioning to be the category leader for the luxury industry," said José Neves, Farfetch Founder, CEO and co-Chairman.

"We believe the luxury fashion industry will see online sales expand by an incremental $100 billion over the next ten years. Our mission is to be the global platform for the industry, and we are squarely focused on capturing the lion's share of this massive opportunity."

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch said, "I am delighted with our performance in the third quarter of 2018, and our delivery of strong Gross Merchandise Value and revenue growth during the period. This growth, coupled with attractive unit economics and improving operating efficiencies allows us to make further investments to continue to capture market share into the future."

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except as otherwise noted):

Three months ended September 30, 2017 2018 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") $204,601 $309,973 Revenue 86,913 132,179 Adjusted Revenue 70,487 110,380 Adjusted EBITDA (20,620) (32,311) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (29.3%) (29.3%) Loss After Tax (28,179) (77,255) Platform: Platform GMV $200,262 $305,884 Platform Services Revenue 66,148 106,290 Platform Gross Profit 43,258 65,487 Platform Order Contribution 26,434 43,384 Platform Order Contribution Margin 40.0% 40.8% Farfetch Marketplace: Active Consumers 854.7 1,216.8 Number of Orders 427.7 662.5 Average Order Value ("AOV") (actual) $605.2 $584.6

Recent Business Highlights

The Farfetch Marketplace continued to increase its share in the online personal luxury market, and all three geographic regions Americas, EMEA and APAC posted their best ever Q3 in terms of GMV

Continued to add breadth and depth to the Marketplace offering: Signed new brands, including Moschino, Victoria Beckham, and Tory Burch, and widened boutique network to now include partners in Russia and Estonia Launched historic British luxury department store, Harvey Nichols, as the first department store partner on the Marketplace Partnered with Dover Street Market, a boutique renowned for its fine jewelry expertise, to bring their unique collection to the Marketplace, which was showcased with specifically designed editorial content at launch

Enhanced fashion discovery for iOS mobile users with a new visual search function allowing consumers to act upon inspiration by uploading photos or images to find similar products

Farfetch Black White Solutions launched two new brands, Roberto Cavalli and Neil Barrett, on its white label platform, providing the brands with an e-commerce solution with the same technology, features, and ongoing innovations as the Farfetch Marketplace

Agreed to acquire CuriosityChina, a digital technology company with best-in-class social CRM and digital marketing solutions to provide a plug-and-play suite of services aimed at helping brands expand in China via web, app, WeChat Stores and Mini Programs

Completed integration with JD.com to operationalize Farfetch's third-party Shanghai warehouse, the company's third global facility supporting Fulfillment by Farfetch, a logistics service for Marketplace sellers

Dream Assembly, Farfetch's technology accelerator, kicked off in September 2018 and welcomed an inaugural cohort of 10 startups which are developing solutions aimed at shaping the future of e-commerce

Third Quarter 2018 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value and Platform GMV

Gross merchandise value ("GMV") increased by $105.4 million from $204.6 million to $310.0 million in third quarter 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 51.5%. Platform GMV increased by $105.6 million from $200.3 million to $305.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 52.7%.

The increases in GMV and Platform GMV were primarily driven by a 54.9% increase in Number of Orders from 427,700 to 662,500, which resulted from 42.4% growth in Active Consumers to 1.2 million, and an increase in the average number of orders per Active Consumer as we saw strong demand from consumers across our global markets. These factors were partially offset by a 3.4% decrease in AOV from $605.2 to $584.6 over the same period.

Revenue

Revenue increased by $45.3 million year-over-year from $86.9 million in third quarter 2017 to $132.2 million in third quarter 2018, representing growth of 52.1%. The increase was driven by higher platform services revenue and platform fulfilment revenue. Platform services revenue increased $40.1 million or 60.7% year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in third-party Platform GMV, which was partially offset by a lower Third-Party Take Rate; as well as an increased mix of first-party Platform GMV.

Revenue by type of good or service (in thousands):

Three months ended September 30, 2017 2018 Platform services revenue $66,148 $106,290 Platform fulfilment revenue 16,426 21,799 Browns in-store revenue 4,339 4,090 Revenue $86,913 $132,179

Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

Cost of revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 57.2% year-over-year from $41.2 million in third quarter 2017 to $64.8 million in third quarter 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the increases in cost of goods associated with first-party sales, as well as the delivery, packaging and transaction processing expenditures incurred as a result of an increased Number of Orders.

Our gross profit margin decreased from 52.6% in third quarter 2017 to 51.0% in third quarter 2018 primarily due to the increased mix of first-party Platform GMV, as well as lower fulfillment revenue per order, on average, as more customers took advantage of our free shipping offer in third quarter 2018 than in the prior year quarter.

Three months ended September 30, 2017 2018 Demand generation expense $16,824 $22,103 Technology expense 8,335 19,034 Depreciation and amortization 2,932 6,014 Share based payments 5,249 38,475 General and administrative 41,150 58,561 Selling, general and administrative expense $74,490 $144,187

Third quarter 2018 demand generation expense increased 31.4% year-over-year to $22.1 million, or 20.8% of platform services revenue, representing a year-over-year improvement of 460 bps, which primarily resulted from performance marketing efficiencies in driving Platform GMV growth. These efficiencies also contributed to the 82 bps year-over-year improvement in Platform Order Contribution Margin from 40.0% in third quarter 2017 to 40.8% in third quarter 2018.

Technology expense, which is primarily related to research and development and operations of our Marketplace features and services, increased by $10.7 million, or 128.4%, year-over-year in third quarter 2018, primarily driven by a 67.5% increase in technology staff headcount and higher software and infrastructure expenses to support the continued growth of the business. We currently operate three globally distributed data centers, which support the processing of our growing base of transactions, including one in Shanghai dedicated to serving our Chinese customers.

General and administrative expense increased by $17.4 million, or 42.3%, year-over-year in third quarter 2018, primarily driven by a 65.6% increase in non-technology headcount across a number of areas to support the expansion of the business. General and administrative costs as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue decreased from 58.4% in third quarter 2017 to 53.1% in third quarter 2018, reflecting improved efficiency of our semi-variable and fixed costs.

Share based payments increased by $33.2 million, or 633.0%, year-over-year in third quarter 2018, due to the fair value re-measurement of our cash-settled share based payment awards and provision for employment related taxes on share based payment awards.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased by $11.7 million, or 56.7%, year-over-year in third quarter 2018, to $32.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat at (29.3%) over the same period, as we continued to invest in our customer offering, infrastructure and technology expenses to support our continued growth in GMV and Adjusted Revenue.

Outlook

The following forward-looking statement reflects Farfetch's expectations as of November 8, 2018:

Based on the positive performance of the Marketplace through the initial fourth quarter 2018 selling season, Platform GMV for the fourth quarter of 2018 is expected to be within the range of $435 million and $445 million, which is higher than the Company's previous estimates. The Company believes it is in the early phase of its investment cycle as it builds on its position to become the platform for the luxury fashion industry, and expects to continue to invest in the future growth of the business.

Conference Call Information

Farfetch will host a conference call today, November 8, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results as well as forward-looking information about Farfetch's business. Listeners may access the live conference call via audio webcast at http://farfetchinvestors.com, where listeners can also access Farfetch's earnings press release and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website for 30 days.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of operations

for the three month period ended September 30

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2017 2018 Revenue 86,913 132,179 Cost of revenue (41,224) (64,792) Gross profit 45,689 67,387 Selling, general and administrative expenses (74,490) (144,187) Share of profits/(losses) of associates 8 (5) Operating loss (28,793) (76,805) Net finance income 839 733 Loss before tax (27,954) (76,072) Income tax expense (225) (1,183) Loss after tax (28,179) (77,255) Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted (0.12) (0.30) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 241,527,626 256,163,135

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of operations

for the three month period ended September 30

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2017 2018 Loss for the period (28,179) (77,255) Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 11,720 (7,702) Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net

of tax 11,720 (7,702) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (16,459) (84,957)

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of operations

for the nine month period ended September 30

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2017 2018 Revenue 259,484 399,687 Cost of revenue (119,447) (195,434) Gross profit 140,037 204,253 Selling, general and administrative expenses (200,250) (352,988) Share of profits of associates 23 18 Operating loss (60,190) (148,717) Net finance income 2,529 4,951 Loss before tax (57,661) (143,766) Income tax credit/ (expense) 204 (1,897) Loss after tax (57,457) (145,663) Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted (0.26) (0.58) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 217,433,134 252,572,520

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss

for the nine month period ended September 30

(in $ thousands)

2017 2018 Loss for the period (57,457) (145,663) Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 27,897 (16,836) Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the

period, net of tax 27,897 (16,836) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of

tax (29,560) (162,499)

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands)

December

31, 2017 September

30, 2018 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables NC 9,193 13,861 Intangible assets 74,041 91,884 Property, plant and equipment 26,696 37,354 Investments 278 334 Investments in associates 58 78 Total non-current assets 110,266 143,511 Current assets Inventories 50,610 68,288 Trade and other receivables 18,180 111,745 Cash and cash equivalents 384,002 1,043,509 Total current assets 452,792 1,223,542 Total assets 563,058 1,367,053 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 9,298 11,980 Share premium 677,674 773,045 Merger reserve 783,529 Foreign exchange reserve 633 (16,203) Other reserves 38,475 55,167 Accumulated losses (329,177) (474,840) Total equity 396,903 1,132,678 Non-current liabilities Provisions 5,142 23,005 Other liabilities 5,123 24,317 Total non-current liabilities 10,265 47,322 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 136,744 187,053 Other liabilities 19,146 Total current liabilities 155,890 187,053 Total liabilities 166,155 234,375 Total equity and liabilities 563,058 1,367,053

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the nine month periods ended September 30

(in thousands)

2017 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (57,661) (143,766) Adjustments for: Depreciation 2,507 4,952 Amortization 5,444 10,581 Non-cash employee benefits expense equity-settled share based payments 10,131 16,692 Net loss on sale of non-current assets 9 1,045 Share of profits of associates (23) (18) Net finance income (551) (4,880) Net exchange differences (7,263) 3,145 Decrease in the fair value of derivatives 1,889 Changes in working capital Increase in receivables (29,885) (93,563) Increase in inventories (30,000) (17,678) Increase in payables 50,176 34,684 Changes in other assets and liabilities Increase in non-current receivables (2,778) (4,667) Increase in other liabilities 6,029 21,058 Increase in provisions 17,889 Interest paid (591) (68) Income taxes paid (264) (780) Net cash outflow from operating activities (54,720) (153,485) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (6,961) (18,014) Payments for intangible assets (14,455) (31,208) Interest received 1,693 4,948 Net cash outflow from investing activities (19,723) (44,274) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares, net of issue costs 322,098 859,525 Repayment of loan notes (21,955) Net cash inflow from financing activities 300,143 859,525 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 225,700 661,766 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 150,032 384,002 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 29,543 (2,259) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 405,275 1,043,509

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

(in thousands)

Share

capital Share

premium Merger

reserve Foreign

exchange

reserve Other

reserves Accumulated

losses Equity

attributable

to the

parent Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balance at January 1, 2017 7,844 340,988 (32,871) 19,857 (216,901) 118,917 (1) 118,916 Changes in equity Issue of share capital 1,445 336,689 338,134 338,134 Total comprehensive income/

(loss) 27,897 (57,457) (29,560) (29,560) Share based payment equity

settled 10,131 10,131 10,131 Transactions with non-

controlling interests 1 1 Balance at September 30,

2017 9,289 677,677 (4,974) 29,988 (274,358) 437,622 437,622 Balance at January 1,

2018 9,298 677,674 633 38,475 (329,177) 396,903 396,903 Changes in equity Capital reorganization 652 (677,674) 783,529 106,507 106,507 Issue of share capital 2,030 773,045 775,075 775,075 Total comprehensive loss (16,836) (145,663) (162,499) (162,499) Share based payment equity

settled 16,692 16,692 16,692 Balance at September 30,

2018 11,980 773,045 783,529 (16,203) 55,167 (474,840) 1,132,678 1,132,678

Farfetch Limited

Supplemental Metrics

2016 2017 2018 Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter (in thousands, unless stated otherwise) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") $197,248 $176,701 $217,806 $204,601 $310,718 $292,692 $338,543 $309,973 Revenue 82,431 79,425 93,146 86,913 126,482 122,707 144,801 132,179 Fulfilment Revenue 17,931 16,128 17,632 16,426 23,996 22,535 28,016 21,799 Adjusted Revenue 64,500 63,297 75,514 70,487 102,486 100,172 116,785 110,380 Browns In-Store Revenue 3,265 3,715 3,616 4,339 3,764 4,021 3,170 4,090 Demand Generation Expense (15,337) (12,429) (16,694) (16,824) (23,255) (19,363) (21,895) (22,103) Technology Expense (4,592) (5,078) (6,050) (8,335) (12,147) (13,896) (17,135) (19,034) Share Based Payments (5,860) (3,770) (4,752) (5,249) (7,715) (6,567) (5,956) (38,475) Depreciation and Amortisation (3,060) (2,313) (2,706) (2,932) (3,029) (4,875) (5,463) (6,014) General and Administrative (27,065) (29,537) (42,433) (41,150) (52,861) (51,571) (62,080) (58,561) Adjusted EBITDA (4,676) (4,190) (9,858) (20,620) (23,411) (23,657) (25,418) (32,311) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7.2%) (6.6%) (13.1%) (29.3%) (22.8%) (23.6%) (21.8%) (29.3%) Platform: Platform GMV $193,983 $172,985 $214,190 $200,262 $306,954 $288,671 $335,373 $305,884 Platform Services Revenue1 61,235 59,582 71,898 66,148 98,722 96,151 113,615 106,290 Platform Gross Profit 38,914 40,759 49,735 43,258 62,829 59,365 74,222 65,487 Platform Order Contribution 23,577 28,330 33,041 26,434 39,574 40,002 52,327 43,384 Platform Order Contribution Margin 38.5% 47.5% 46.0% 40.0% 40.1% 41.6% 46.1% 40.8% Farfetch Marketplace: Active Consumers 651.7 728.2 796.3 854.7 935.8 1,017.8 1,118.0 1,216.8 Number of Orders 407.7 385.0 468.2 427.7 600.1 578.3 727.0 662.5 Average Order Value (actual) $614.0 $581.2 $600.4 $605.2 $670.4 $647.1 $602.4 $584.6 1 Platform Services Revenue was also referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue in previous filings with the SEC

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus under Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2018 in connection with our initial public offering as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures and metrics not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution, and Platform Order Contribution Margin, as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Platform GMV, Active Consumers, Number of Orders and Average Order Value.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution, and Platform Order Contribution Margin

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

Items excluded from these non-IFRS measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;

such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect our share based payments, income tax (credit)/expense or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures used by Farfetch may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies, and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are included in the accompanying tables.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is loss after tax:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2016 2017 2018 Fourth

Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Loss after tax $(13,786) $(9,333) $(19,945) $(28,179) $(54,818) $(50,727) $(17,681) $(77,255) Net finance costs/(income) (1,941) (1,085) (605) (839) 20,171 15,101 (19,319) (733) Income tax expense/(credit) 57 152 (581) 225 374 527 187 1,183 Depreciation and amortization 3,060 2,313 2,706 2,932 3,029 4,875 5,463 6,014 Share based payments(a) 5,860 3,770 4,752 5,249 7,715 6,567 5,956 38,475 Other items(b) 2,078 3,823 126 Share of results of associates (4) (7) (8) (8) (8) (24) 5 Adjusted EBITDA $(4,676) $(4,190) $(9,858) $(20,620) $(23,411) $(23,657) $(25,418) $(32,311) (a) Represents share based payment expense.

(b) Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash, including fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration

of $2.1 million in fourth quarter 2016 and $3.3 million in second quarter 2017 and legal fees directly related to acquisitions of $126,000 in fourth quarter 2017, all of

which are included within the general and administrative component of selling, general and administrative expenses. There were no other such items in the first,

second and third quarter 2018.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2016 2017 2018 Fourth

Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Revenue $82,431 $79,425 $93,146 $86,913 $126,482 $122,707 $144,801 $132,179 Less: Platform Fulfilment Revenue (17,931) (16,128) (17,632) (16,426) (23,996) (22,535) (28,016) (21,799) Adjusted Revenue 64,500 63,297 75,514 70,487 102,486 100,172 116,785 110,380 Less: Browns In-Store Revenue (3,265) (3,715) (3,616) (4,339) (3,764) (4,021) (3,170) (4,090) Platform Services Revenue1 $61,235 $59,582 $71,898 $66,148 $98,722 $96,151 $113,615 $106,290 1 Platform Services Revenue was also referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue in previous filings with the SEC

Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.

The following table reconciles Platform Gross Profit and Platform Order Contribution to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is gross profit:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2016 2017 2018 Fourth

Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Gross profit $40,241 $42,854 $51,494 $45,689 $64,729 $61,173 $75,693 $67,387 Less: Browns In-Store Gross Profit(a) (1,327) (2,095) (1,759) (2,431) (1,900) (1,808) (1,471) (1,900) Platform Gross Profit 38,914 40,759 49,735 43,258 62,829 59,365 74,222 65,487 Less: Demand generation expense (15,337) (12,429) (16,694) (16,824) (23,255) (19,363) (21,895) (22,103) Platform Order Contribution $23,577 $28,330 $33,041 $26,434 $39,574 $40,002 $52,327 $43,384 (a) Browns In-Store Gross Profit is Browns In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to Browns In-Store Revenue

"Active Consumers" means active consumers on the Farfetch Marketplace. A consumer is deemed to be active if they made a purchase on the Farfetch Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancelations or returns. The number of Active Consumers is an indicator of our ability to attract and retain an increasingly large consumer base to our platform and of our ability to convert platform visits into sale orders.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means loss after taxes before net finance costs/(income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, other items and share of results of associates. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of others.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

"Adjusted Platform Revenue" means Adjusted Revenue less Browns In-Store Revenue. Adjusted Platform Revenue is driven by our Platform GMV, including revenue from first-party sales, and commission from third-party sales The revenue realized from first-party sales is equal to the GMV of such sales because we act as principal in these transactions, and thus related sales are not commission based.

"Adjusted Revenue" means revenue less Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Average Order Value" ("AOV") means the average value of all orders placed on the Farfetch Marketplace excluding value added taxes.

"Browns In-Store Revenue" means revenue generated in our Browns retail stores.

"Gross Merchandise Value" ("GMV") means the total dollar value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us, although GMV and revenue are correlated.

"Number of Orders" means the total number of consumer orders placed on the Farfetch Marketplace, gross of returns and net of cancellations, in a particular period. An order is counted on the day the consumer places the order. The Number of Orders represents an indicator of our ability to generate sales opportunities for luxury sellers through our Marketplace. Analyzed in the context of Active Consumers, the Number of Orders provides an indicator of our ability to attract recurring purchases on our platform and also, the effectiveness of our targeted advertising.

"Platform Fulfilment Revenue" means revenue from shipping and customs clearing services that we provide to our consumers, net of consumer promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes.

"Platform GMV" is consistent with the definition for GMV given above but excludes Browns In-Store Revenue.

"Platform Gross Profit" means gross profit excluding Browns In-Store Gross Profit.

"Platform Order Contribution" means gross profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels. Platform Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers.

"Platform Order Contribution Margin" means Platform Order Contribution calculated as a percentage of Platform Services Revenue.

"Platform Services Revenue" has the same meaning and is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted Platform Revenue. Platform Services Revenue was previously referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue in the Company's SEC filings and other disclosure. In this earnings release and other Company disclosures going forward, management intends to refer to Platform Services Revenue instead of Adjusted Platform Revenue.

"Third-Party Take Rate" means Adjusted Platform Revenue excluding revenue from first-party sales, as a percentage of GMV excluding GMV from first-party sales and Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Revenue from first-party sales, which is equal to GMV from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

Certain figures in the release may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch.com Marketplace connects customers in 190 countries with items from more than 48 countries and over 1,000 of the world's best boutiques and brands, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Through its business units, which also include Store of The Future, Farfetch Black White Solutions, and Browns, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005997/en/

Contacts:

Farfetch

Investor Relations Contact:

Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

or

Media Contacts:

Susannah Clark

VP Communications, Global

susannah.clark@farfetch.com

+44 7788 405224

or

Brunswick Group

farfetch@brunswickgroup.com

US: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959