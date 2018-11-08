Carmell Therapeutics, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of innovative Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBMs) to accelerate bone and soft tissue healing, today announced its plans to participate in both the 2018 Biotech and Money Investival Showcase and the 2018 MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit.

President and CEO, Randy Hubbell, will deliver a corporate presentation at the Investival Showcase on Tuesday, November 13, at 9:00 AM ET at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London. The presentation will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the News section of the Carmell Therapeutics website: http://www.carmellrx.com/news/. The company will also present at the MedTech Strategist conference on Wednesday, November 28, at 2:25 PM PT at the Hyatt Regency in Burlingame, California.

Hubbell will provide key business updates following successful Phase II trials for the company's first Bone Healing Accelerant product. Carmell's proprietary PBM platform is based on biologically-active materials manufactured from human blood plasma, containing natural regenerative factors that promote healing in various clinical settings. Carmell has patented a process which allows for the controlled, staged release of regenerative factors to promote faster healing.

"We are looking forward to meeting with investors and members of the scientific and med-tech community," said Randy Hubbell, President and CEO. "Our long-term vision is to be able to advance our technologies on multiple fronts with robust clinical data and regulatory accomplishments."

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics (Carmell) is addressing the burden of bone and tissue healing with its proprietary Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBM) technology, designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. Carmell's novel approach takes whole platelet-rich plasma, processes it in a manner that retains its regenerative properties, and delivers it to the injured site in a controlled-release capacity for faster, more effective healing. For more information, please visit www.carmellrx.com

About Carmell's PBM Technology Platform

Carmell Therapeutics' unique PBM technology platform can be delivered in multiple formats to the site of injury from putties to pastes to surgical screws. A proprietary manufacturing process ensures safety and that bioactive regenerative factors are delivered in a time-released manner for optimal healing. Carmell currently has two PBM products in development a Bone Healing Accelerant and Tissue Healing Accelerant.

