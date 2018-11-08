Cinemo,a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware,today announced that it has been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Cinemo Projection Plus Rear-Seat Entertainment. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Cinemo Projection Plus is the world's first solution to extend Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto projection technologies to an advanced rear-seat entertainment experience. By using Cinemo Projection Plus, car users can project their mobile phones into the car's head unit and then control and distribute multimedia content to rear seat tablets, creating a truly unique rear-seat entertainment system on its own. Providing such a powerful entertainment extension is achieved by using Cinemo's award winning Distributed Playback and Media Management technology alongside the projection technologies.

"Cinemo technologies reflect the changing needs of consumers forging a link with in-car mobility and an always-on environment. We are very proud to be presenting our Cinemo Projection Plus during the upcoming CES in Las Vegas," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo.

Cinemo's Cinemo Projection Plus Rear Seat Entertainment will be presented at the 2019 CES Show in Las Vegas in Cinemo private suite (Santa Fe Suite 2992, Westgate Las Vegas Resort Casino, by appointment only).

About Cinemo:

Cinemo has become a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive IVI system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

