Canaccord Genuity Strengthens Its Investment Banking Team in the UK & Europe With a New Head of Advisory

LONDON, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity Limited is pleased to welcome George Fleet as Managing Director and Head of Advisory in its UK & Europe capital markets business. Based in London, George will work closely with the existing investment banking and advisory teams to provide high-quality service and results for the firm's clients across the region. George joins a strong team and will work in close partnership with Chairman of the UK & Europe advisory business, Chris Robinson, who will focus full time on serving clients in a senior leadership capacity.

"George brings more than two decades of corporate finance experience to his role and a proven ability to harness opportunities in high-growth sectors such as electronic gaming and leisure," said Alexis de Rosnay, Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Limited, UK & Europe and Senior Executive Vice President, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "With broad industry knowledge and exemplary business building expertise, he will also play an important role in ensuring that our advisory mandates are appropriately resourced with strong talent and expertise, as we deliver differentiated global ideas and opportunities for our clients."

George joins from Houlihan Lokey where he was Managing Director, Corporate Finance and Co-Lead of the Consumer, Food & Retail Group in Europe. He began his corporate finance career at Robert Fleming and has since held a variety of senior roles including Head of European Technology at Wasserstein Perella (later acquired by Dresdner Bank) and Director of Investment Banking and Co-head of the Technology Group for Dresdner Kleinwort. He was a major shareholder and Director at McQueen, where he played an important role in creating a globally recognized Leisure and Gaming practice which he continued to lead until the firm's acquisition by Houlihan Lokey in 2015.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank - expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention.

More information is available at http://www.canaccordgenuity.com

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

Christina Marinoff, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Phone: +1-416-687-5507, email: christina.marinoff@canaccord.com, http://www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com