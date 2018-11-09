Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange 09.11.2018 / 07:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: EUR 100 million unsecured bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH listed on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Helsinki, 9 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds with ISIN: ISIN: SE0011167972 of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) have been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds with a tap option of EUR 50 million have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are also listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN: SE0011167972. Jorma Jokela, CEO of the Group commented: "This is a new milestone for Ferratum, as a bond of this size enables us to list a fixed income instrument for the first time on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, alongside our equity shares. Our core strategy of delivering sustainable, profitable growth depends on having the balance sheet strength to finance our operations and growth initiatives. The EUR 100 million bond has further strengthened our balance sheet and enabled us to refinance two earlier bonds totalling EUR 45 million on more favourable terms." About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months. Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Deputy Head of Investor T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940 [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E: mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra tum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 09.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 743577 09.11.2018 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0035 2018-11-09/07:30