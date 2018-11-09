Originally an antiviral drug-candidate, ABX464 has successfully expanded into development as an anti-inflammatory candidate

Key opinion leader, Prof. Ian McGowan and Abivax management to present and answer questions

ABX464 recently showed statistically significant clinical and endoscopic benefit in a Phase 2a trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients

Abivax (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for patients with inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, viral infections and cancer, today announced it will host a key opinion leader event on a potential novel first-in-class approach to treating inflammatory diseases.

Details of the event are as follows:

Time: Today (Friday, November 9, 2018)

12:15 pm CET Registration

12:30-2:00 pm CET Presentations

Webcast Information:

For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link http://abivax.streameo.info/live.html

Q&A Information:

If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, you can submit your request electronically during the webcast.

The meeting will focus on ABX464, an antiviral drug that is expanding to become a broad anti-inflammatory. It will feature a presentation by key opinion leader Prof. Ian McGowan, MD, PhD, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and the Abivax management team, who will describe the scientific data that led Abivax to put ABX464, already a successful clinical drug-candidate for HIV treatment, into the recently announced successful Phase 2a trial for ulcerative colitis (UC).

"We are very much looking forward to hosting this event with Dr. McGowan, who is a widely respected authority in the field of HIV/AIDS, and who will give us the benefit of his expertise on the potential of ABX464," said Pr. Hartmut J Ehrlich, CEO of Abivax. "ABX464 has already been shown to had already been shown to be the first treatment to reduce HIV reservoir in the blood and gut tissue of well-controlled HIV patients. It also has an impressive anti-inflammatory effect that has broad potential for treatment of UC, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other inflammatory diseases."

Dr. McGowan is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is a gastroenterologist and distinguished expert in the field. He qualified in medicine at the University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK and has doctoral degrees from the University of Oxford (Mucosal Immunity) and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (Microbicide Development). For the last decade, Dr. McGowan has been the Principal Investigator of the University of Pittsburgh-based Microbicide Trials Network (MTN), an HIV/AIDS clinical trials network established in 2006 by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. McGowan has also served as a consultant for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and is a former Chair of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Antiviral Drug Advisory Committee.

ABX464, an oral once-daily small molecule modulator of RNA biogenesis, statistically significantly improved both clinical and endoscopic endpoints in the placebo-controlled European trial in 32 UC patients.

The presentations and discussion will be in English. Dr. McGowan will be available to answer questions following the lunch. Abivax's management team also will provide an overview of recent Phase 2a UC data and the Company's plans for ABX464 and will also be available to answer questions. Questions also can be submitted electronically via the webcast.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com

ABIVAX is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

