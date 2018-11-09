The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 09.11.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 09.11.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA LYY0 XFRA LU1829220216 MUL-LYX.MSCI A.C.W.UC.ETF EQ01 EQU EUR Y

CA LMWE XFRA LU1832418773 LIF-L.F.E/N G.D EOD EQ01 EQU EUR Y

CA XDJE XFRA LU1875395870 XTR.NIKKEI 225 2DEOH EQ01 EQU EUR Y