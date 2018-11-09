Telia Lietuva: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 9 November 2018

- Taking into consideration that Henriette Wendt, a member and the Chairwoman of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 8 November 2018, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board Per Emil Nilsson, proposed by Telia Company AB (Sweden), a shareholder of Telia Lietuva holding 88.15 per cent of the Company's shares and votes, and to authorise the CEO of the Company to implement this decision, sign all related documents and/or notices required for the implementation of this decision. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.

Emil Nilsson (born in 1971) is Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) and Region Eurasia at Telia Company AB (Sweden). Mr. Nilsson joined Telia Company in the beginning of 2015 and in October of 2015 was appointed as Head of Region Eurasia. From 1 June 2018, he took the responsibility for Telia markets in Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark. Before joining Telia Company Mr. Nilsson had been Executive Vice President and Group CFO of Sandvik AB in Sweden. Earlier he held various senior management roles at Ericsson in Sweden, Brazil, U.S.A. and Austria. Mr. Nilsson is Chairman of the Board of Moldcell S.A. (Moldova), member of the boards of Kcell JSC (Kazakhstan), Fintur Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands) and Svenska Handbollslandslaget AB (Sweden). Emil Nilsson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from University of Stockholm (Sweden). He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva. Mr Nilsson has 27,003 shares of Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Following provisions of The Governance Code for the Companies Listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange Emil Nilsson is regarded as non-executive member of the Board.