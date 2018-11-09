It is a luxury for most Chinese people to run a marathon (whether physical or financial) in another country. With the rapid development of Marathon in recent years, more and more runners in China are moving to overseas Marathon, which is a very popular and fashionable sports trend.

Chinese runner replenishing their energy with instant noodles before starting the Berlin Marathon (Photo: Business Wire)

It was found out that Chinese middle classes run the overseas Marathon to get rid of the tiredness of daily work and life, and seek for the balance of mind and body. In order to keep themselves in the best condition, they will pay great attention during the preparation and start to plan training months before they decide to participate in a Marathon. Meanwhile, runners will take several packets of instant noodles before they leave. Instant noodles not only satisfy their Chinese's taste needs, but also provide energy to the body with high carbohydrate. For the runners, a steaming bowl of Chinese noodles is more important than anything else when they feel completely exhausted.

Whether diet choice or physical exercise, middle class runners from China are looking for the best balance on the road to health. Many people think health is more important, but health, isn't it everything?

