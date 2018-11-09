TE Connectivity wins 2018 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award

Sliver SFF-TA-1002 interconnects recognized as "High Performance Passive Component"

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has received the 2018 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award for its leading-edge Sliver SFF-TA-1002 interconnects. The products were recognized in the "High Performance Passive Component" category based on their outstanding performance and flexibility, technological innovations and broad industry influence.

"We are honored to win the award, as it not only demonstrates industry recognition of Sliver SFF-TA-1002 products and their derivatives, but also underlines TE's global leadership in R&D capabilities and product services," commented Lucas Benson, product group manager, Data and Devices at TE. "With products like Sliver, we are committed to providing customers with increased flexibility and performance and helping them to stay abreast of industry developments in a data-driven world."

The explosion of data and the development of hyperscale data centers requires continuous improvements of performance and flexibility in servers, switches and storage systems. Designed to be one of the most flexible solutions on the market for making high speed internal connections, TE's Sliver product portfolio provides a robust connector and cable assembly system. This helps to extend the reach for high-speed data signals inside networking equipment from microprocessors to other locations while maintaining optimal signal integrity and a secure connection.

Sliver interconnects can provide up to 32G NRZ (64G PAM-4) data rates with a roadmap to 56G NRZ (112G PAM-4), and have been adopted as the SNIA SFF TWG Technology Affiliate's SFF-TA-1002 specification multi-lane high speed connector for their performance, flexibility and lower costs. Multiple groups within the industry, including the Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO), the Gen-Z Consortium (Gen-Z), Open Compute Project (OCP) and Enterprise & Data Center SSD Working Group (EDSFF), have adopted Sliver SFF-TA-1002 internal cable and card edge interconnects as the standardized connector solution in their server, storage and networking designs.

This is one of two World Electronics Achievement awards TE Connectivity received. The company also received an award for the TE Connectivity Smart Wireless Condition Monitoring Accelerometer in the Sensor category.

