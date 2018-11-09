SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Helium Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The changing preferences of the consumers coupled with the impact of various cost drivers are some of the examples of factors affecting the growth of this category. Despite exhibiting scopes for substantial growth, the helium market is witnessing the advent of certain factors that are posing major concerns for both the buyers and the suppliers in this category. Download the Free Sample Report and know more about the factors which are promoting as well as potentially restricting category growth.

According to this procurement market research report, while the increasing demand from the packaging industry will promote market growth, external factors like stringent regulations pertaining to the storage, transportation, and distribution of helium, and the high preference for substitutes such as hydrogen and nitrogen in research applications will inhibit category growth. Request a free customization and get advice from our procurement intelligence experts on designing a cohesive and a cost-effective procurement strategy befitting the dynamics of the helium market.

"For business which are heavily reliant on helium as a major component for their daily production, the buyers must evaluate the suppliers based on the quality of the product. Purity, moisture content, pH balance, and boiling and melting point are some of the aspects that must be considered while assessing the quality of helium delivered," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the helium market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers in shaping their procurement strategy:

Increase in energy prices will contribute to the category price growth

Scarcity of raw materials will increase category risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicalscategory offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Helium market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

