Launched almost a year ago, Turkey's search engine, Yaani has been downloaded 7 million times, with around 2 million searches conducted daily on average.

The search engine Yaani developed by Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has added Turkey to the list of countries with their own search engines. Yaani engages the unique syntax of the Turkish language and learns from the search patterns of users.

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated that Yaani is celebrating its first year and Turkey loves Yaani conducting 2 million searches everyday.

Terzioglu continued: "We will be able to stand by our increasing number of customers with our new feature that fosters online shopping and provides our subscribers a platform where they can reach the best fit products at the optimum price. In near future, Turkcell's 'Fast Log-in' feature will be integrated which will commence an easier, quicker and more secure online shopping era with Yaani. 'Fast Log-in' provides easier access as passwords or usernames are not required, thus users can log in only using their phone numbers."

Terzioglu also expressed their plans to widen Yaani's borders to the global market.

Turkcell digital services reached 130 million downloads with the revenue acceleration in the third quarter of 2018, according to the Q3 report announced. The further objective is to increase this to 1 billion within three years.

Turkcell, is the biggest data center investor in Turkey. The strength of the infrastructure of Turkcell has led the company to inaugurate its own search engine by becoming a part of the several companies in the world.

The company continues to grow both within the national and global market while making progress in digital technology export.

Increasing demand for Turkcell's digital services

Turkcell's business model developed over the past 3.5 years has successfully weathered the tough macro-environment of the third quarter of 2018. The digital services, which aim to create value for each one of 1440 minutes each day, was downloaded nearly 130 million times. The data usage of 4.5G users reached 7GB per month on average in the third quarter. Strong operational performance coupled with prudent financial risk management led to continued growth in revenues and EBITDA, despite strong macro headwinds. The revenues rose 26.1% to TRY5.8 billion with EBITDA reaching TRY2.4 billion on 46.6% year-on-year growth in the third quarter.

