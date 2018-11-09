Findit, Inc.: The Search for Shopping Now Starts on Amazon - The Search for You Could Start on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers insight into how Findit can evolve into the choice starting point in the search for individual people online.

A new study of 2,000 U.S. consumers found that Amazon (AMZN) is the number one starting point for consumers' first product search. 49 percent of consumers begin their online shopping search on Amazon, leaving search engines in the dust at 36 percent with retailers even farther back at 15 percent. Search engines like Google (GOOG) are working to catch back up by becoming more and more mobile-friendly to meet the on-the-go demands of the market. However, Amazon still has an enormous advantage in product search over search engines and retailers alike.

28 percent of consumers credited Amazon's ease of navigation

27 percent cited Amazon's product selection and variety

25 pointed to Amazon's prices

17 percent credited Amazon's shipping processes for their edge

But what if search engines start losing ground on other types of search?

That's exactly what will happen as other platforms specialize at providing specific types of results. Amazon has nailed the online shopping experience down - but it didn't happen overnight.

Similarly, Findit is a juggernaut in the making; the content management platform has the potential to dominate the search queries for individual people. Someday, if you want to know about your neighbor, your friend, or someone you admire, logically you'd want to start your search on Findit.

The reason why is simple: On Findit, content is crawled and recognized by search engines, but more importantly, members can actively shape their online visibility on Findit, which incentivizes them to post primarily on the content management platform.

The success of social media provides evidence that people are just as interested in the polished, self-curated versions of each other as they are stumbling on anything the search engines might reveal or dig up.

Because Findit members know that their posts can be shared from the site to all of their other social profiles, it can eventually become the most thorough resource for the search on individuals - the same way Amazon has become for products.

