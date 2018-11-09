Calliditas Therapeutics to Present and Attend Investor Conferences in November 2018

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) today announced that management will present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference taking place November 13-14 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas Therapeutics, will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, November 13 at 11:00 am. ET (17:00 CET). The presentation will be webcast live and archived under Financial Reports and Presentations in the investor section of the Company's website www.calliditas.se.

Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, and Fredrik Johansson, CFO, of Calliditas Therapeutics, will attend the conference and host meetings on November 14-15 at the Waldorf Hilton, Aldwych, London.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 am CET on November 9, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell,

Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics aims to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (tícker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

