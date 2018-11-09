DigiPlex strengthens its operations management in Sweden and Denmark

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --

DigiPlex, the Nordic region's leading data centre specialist has recruited two experienced Operations Managers - Per Lähdet in Sweden and Mark Kjeldstrøm in Denmark - to be responsible for the operations of DigiPlex data centre in their respective markets. Continued high expectations from customers on security and innovative sustainability solutions demand a constant development and calibration of the DigiPlex organization. This approach is also an integral and successful part of the company's growth strategy.

DigiPlex is experiencing continued strong and increasing market interest in its five data centres in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. To benefit the company's clients and to boost the brand's competitive power even further, the company is continuously developing and calibrating its organisation. This strategy is crucial to continue attracting the market's strongest leadership profiles and competences.

"In our recruitment process, we have put great emphasis on a solid and longstanding experience from within the data centre industry, knowledge about the latest in security solutions and technology, and a large and wide network of suppliers and customers. Our demands are high, and we are therefore very pleased to be able to attract such strong profiles as Per Lähdet and Mark Kjeldstrøm who, without doubt, will contribute to increased value creation for both our customers and DigiPlex." says Halvor Bjerke, Head of Operations at DigiPlex.

Briefly about Per Lähdet

Per Lähdet joined DigiPlex on October 1, 2018 as Operations Manager at the company's data centre in Upplands Väsby north of Stockholm. Per has a long and solid experience from his 10 years in the industry, most recently from Amazon Web Services establishing in Sweden and before that four years at Interxion Sverige, and Johnson Controls where Per operated IBMs data halls in Sweden. Further information at LinkedIn

Briefly about Mark Kjeldstrøm

Mark Kjeldstrøm joined DigiPlex on August 1, 2018 as Operations Manager at the company's data centre in Copenhagen. Mark comes with more than 10 years' experience from some of Denmark's largest companies, Novo and ISS plus Johnson Control as Property manager and Critical services manager. Further information at LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46-703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-strengthens-its-operations-management-in-sweden-and-denmark,c2668333

The following files are available for download: