Fly Ash Market Worth $4.5 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "Fly Ash Market by Type (Type F, Type C), Application (Portland Cement & Concrete, Bricks & Blocks, Road Construction, Agriculture), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, The Fly Ash Market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2018 to USD 4.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the Fly Ash Market include growth in the construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, promotion of fly ash by the governments of various countries, and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products.

The type F segment of the Fly Ash Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fly Ash Market has been segmented on the basis of providers into 2 categories: Class F and Class C. Among these types, type F is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Fly Ash Market. The main application of Class F type fly ash is in Portland cement where it is used in mass concrete and high strength mixes. It is also suitable for concreting in summer as it moderates heat gain during concrete curing. The class F type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the extensive use of fly ash in countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and Germany. This is the result of the increasing focus of governments of these countries to increase consumption of fly ash for environmental reasons.

Rising demand for fly ash from the residential construction sector is expected to lead to a high growth of the Portland cement & concrete application segment.

Concrete made from fly ash is slightly lower in strength than normal cement concrete of up to 30 days, around equal in strength in 30-40 days, and higher in strength than normal cement in around a year's time. Fly ash concrete has lesser permeability and efflorescence than normal concrete. Growth in the residential construction industry in China, India, and the US has resulted in high growth of the Portland cement & concrete application segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Fly Ash Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The Asia Pacific market includes China, India, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia. Various measures have been taken by the governments of these countries for energy conservation and dumping of fly ash into landfills and ponds, resulting in increasing use of fly ash and driving its demand in the region.

Major vendors in the Fly Ash Market include Boral Limited (Australia), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Lafarge North America Inc. (US), Charah Inc. (US), Separation Technologies LLC (US), Aggregate Industries (UK), FlyAshDirect (US), Salt River Materials Group (US), and Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India).

