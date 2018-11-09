News Release

Lubrizol Presents Flexible, Soft and High-Performing

Estane 3DP TPU at Formnext 2018

CLEVELAND, November 9, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that its Engineered Polymers business will exhibit at Formnext 2018, the world's leading trade fair for additive manufacturing, to be held November 13-16, in Frankfurt, Germany. Lubrizol will showcase innovative TPU solutions from its new Estane 3DP Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) portfolio in Hall 3.0 at Booth A90.

Aligned with the show's goal to inspire visitors to design new parts using 3DP, Lubrizol will showcase commercial parts using Estane 3DP TPU in Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technology, as well as developmental parts based on Estane TPU powder and HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology. Featured applications include footwear, consumer electronics and automotive.

The Estane 3DP TPU portfolio maintains all the unique attributes typically expected of Estane TPU, including a wide range of hardness (Shore A 70 to Shore D 80), high flexibility at a wide range of temperatures, UV resistance, superior mechanical properties, good dimensional stability, a high level of transparency, and more. These benefits are transferred into the final 3D printed parts, even in custom and complex parts, bringing new freedom in design.

"Lubrizol Engineered Polymers is strongly committed to expanding our offering of Estane 3DP TPU solutions for both filament and powder processes by working together with key stakeholders in the value chain through a sustainable and application-driven approach," states David Pascual, Lubrizol's global marketing manager for 3D printing. He continues, "By having our customers at the core, we are building a portfolio of differentiated solutions enabling the design of parts never before considered using traditional manufacturing processes. Estane 3DP TPU solutions bring innovative, sustainable and flexible options to the 3DP market."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

