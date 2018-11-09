TYAN Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at SC18

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, will be exhibiting a full line of HPC, storage and cloud computing server platforms that are optimized for HPC, Artificial Intelligence and Datacenter markets at SC18 from November 12th - 15th, Booth # 3020 in Dallas's Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

"Customers in the datacenter to the enterprise are facing the challenge to get more value out of enormous amounts of data. The demand is pushing to move data faster, store data more and analyze data accurately," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "TYAN's leading portfolio of HPC, storage and cloud server platforms are based on the Intel Xeon Scalable processors and are designed to help our customers move, store and process massive amounts of data efficiently."

Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Power TYAN HPC and AI Platforms

For high performance computing applications, TYAN's Thunder HX TA88- B7107 , Thunder HX FA77-B7119 and Thunder HX GA88-B5631 are optimized for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. The 2U TA88-B7107 features dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors and is able to accommodate up to eight high performance GPU accelerator cards with NVLink technology. With four PCIe x16 slots available for high-speed networking and 24 DIMM slots supporting up to 3TB of system RAM, the TA88-B7107 is the highest performance HPC server option available. The 4U FA77-B7119 supports dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 24 DIMM slots and 11 PCIe x16 (or 21 PCIe x8) slots. The GA88-B5631 is a 1U server with 12 DIMM slots, 5 PCIe x16 slots, and a single Intel Xeon Scalable processor, which is among the industry's highest density HPC servers available on the market.

The Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 adds support for Intel Xeon Scalable processors with integrated Intel Omni-Path 100 gigabit networking fabric that can reach a total of 200Gb/s fabric connectivity. The platform is equipped with a 9th PCIe x16 slot for high speed 100 Gigabit EDR Infiniband or NVME deployment and an internal PCIe x8 storage mezzanine slot for SAS IOC or SAS RAID, that specializes in massively parallel workloads including scientific computing, genetic sequencing, oil & gas discovery, large scale facial recognition, and cryptography.

Empower High-Performance and Energy-Efficient Infrastructure for Datacenters and Enterprises

TYAN's computing and storage platforms span a wide range of hardware specifications ranging from massive amounts of data storage to high performance computing. The Thunder SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN's flagship storage server supporting dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 100 3.5" drives in a 4U rackmount form factor. The platform is designed for both cold storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre.

TYAN's Thunder SX TN76-B7102 is a 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based storage platform. With support for up to 24 DDR4 DIMM slots and maximum expansion up to 8 standard PCIe slots, the TN76-B7102 can fully address the high memory capacity required by data virtualization and in-memory databases.

For the high-performance storage segment, the 1U Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 features dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DIMM slots, two low profile PCIe x16 slots, and 10 U.2 NVMe drive bays. This platform offers maximum storage performance and large memory capacity and is ideal for edge server applications.

New Intel Xeon E-2100 Processor-based Server Platforms are Designed for Entry Server Applications

TYAN's new Intel Xeon E-2100 Processor-based server boards include the Tempest CX S5550 with support for up to 4x GbE LOM in a Micro-ATX form factor, and the Tempest CX S5552 with support up to 4x GbE LOM and optional SAS 12G controller in an ATX form factor and are designed for entry server/storage applications. In addition, the Tempest EX S5555-HE with display port, DVI-D, and 7.1 channel high definition audio in a Micro-ATX form factor is ideal for embedded workstation applications.

TYAN's Thunder CX GT24E-B5556 is a 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based edge cloud server. With support for up to 4 DDR4 DIMM slots, 3 PCIe slots, and dual 10GBase-T Ethernet ports, the platform is optimized for cost-effective cloud gaming applications.