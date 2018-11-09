The entire capacity of an experimental mixed auction for wind and solar has been awarded to large-scale PV projects, the French Government announced. The average tariff price secured was €54.94/MWh.A total of 16 solar projects have been awarded in a mixed energy auction in France, which saw large-scale PV competing against onshore wind for the first time. The aim of the auction was to test the relative competitiveness of the two technologies, said the government. According to a statement issued, bids for the PV projects were more competitive than those for wind. Overall, 202.5 MW of capacity has ...

