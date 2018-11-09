Technavio analysts forecast the global garden planters and pots market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of omnichannel retailing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global garden planters and pots market 2018-2022. To expand customer base and increase revenue, the vendors are integrating their offline-online presence by implementing the omnichannel strategy in their respective business models. Factors such as rising internet penetration and the rise in adoption of digital products such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops have boosted online sales.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global garden planters and pots market is the increasing penetration of smartphone and internet:

Global garden planters and pots market: Growing penetration of organized retail

The emerging retail industry, particularly in developing countries such as Brazil, China, and India, is expected to help the global garden planters and pots market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growing presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores provide convenience and comfort to consumers. Large organized stores stock multiple designs and a wide range of planters and pots under one roof, providing consumers with more options.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The entry of global players and the availability of a wide assortment of products will contribute to sales through the organized retail sector. The penetration of organized retail will enable consumers to compare prices, quality, and design, which will aid in their purchase decision."

Global garden planters and pots market: Segmentation analysis

The global garden planters and pots market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), by material type (clay garden planters and pots, plastic garden planters and pots, and other garden planters and pots), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major material types, the clay garden planters and pots segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing close to 39% of the market. This material type segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 34% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

