The Global Hard & Core Technology Innovation and the Belt and Road Innovative Cooperation Conference 2018 Opens in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, the Global Hard & Core Technology Innovation and the Belt and Road Innovative Cooperation Conference 2018 was held in Xi'an, the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road. The theme of the conference this year is Hard & Core Technology: Develop Xi'an, Change the World, and Win the Future. Over 1,000 guests from all sectors and many different regions attended the conference, including winner of Nobel Prize in Physics George Smoot, winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry Ada Yonath, Dan Shechtman, Arieh Warshel and Avram Hershko, as well as academics and experts from a variety of fields, technology enterprise leaders and prominent investors from China and other countries.

Hard & core technology refers to advanced cutting-edge original technologies, encompassing artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, bio-technology, photonic chips, information technology, new materials, alternative (new) energy and intelligent manufacturing. They typically require long-term investment, a long R&D cycle, and have a high threshold for entry, which makes such technologies difficult to duplicate and imitate.

The manned deep-sea research submersible Jiaolong, the Five hundred metre Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), the C919 passenger jet ... hard & core technology has been featured in many recent major technological achievements in China, with scientific research teams from Xi'an contributing to these projects. China's three longest cross-sea bridges are the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Hangzhou Bay Bridge, and the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge, and their chief engineers are all alumni of Chang'an University, distinguished representatives in the field of hard & core technology.

According to Dr. Zhang Yaping, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), during the past five years, the CAS has developed over 200 scientific and technological cooperation programs in Shaanxi, and created the technological innovation service system that features sharing and interaction; associated technological results have led to an increase of about 47.7 billion yuan in sales profits for enterprises in Shaanxi. The Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics has completed a series of major national projects, such as the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program and the Chinese Space Program; and has also developed an approach to commercializing R&D achievements, and has proposed the concept of hard & core technology, which has generated influence in many regions.

As stated by Wang Yongkang, municipal Party secretary of Xi'an, there are over 2,000 high-tech enterprises, 1,300 so-called Little Giant technology enterprises and 3,000 small-and medium-sized technology enterprises operating in Xi'an. "To build the 'land of hard & core technology' is about using hard & core technologies to facilitate the development of the real economy and technology superpower, as well as the construction of manufacturing superpower, so as to promote high-quality development."

The launching ceremony of the Silk Road Hard & Core Technology Innovation Alliance and the signing ceremony of the Nobel Prize Base were held during the conference. The Xi'an Manifesto for the Belt and Road Innovative Cooperation was also declared. Meanwhile, the 2018 Global Hard and Core Technology Expo is being held in Xi'an, covering an exhibition area of 20,000 square meters and 15 different themed exhibition sections. It has exhibited cutting-edge new technologies and new products in the field of hard & core technology. Over 8,000 visitors are expected to visit the Expo.

