Automotive Bushing Market Worth $175.31 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Automotive Bushing Market by Application (Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Ev Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global Automotive Bushing Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 132.20 billion in 2018 to USD 175.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2018 to 2025. The market is anticipated to grow owing to various reasons such as the growing vehicle production, shifting focus toward lightweight vehicles, and rising demand for ride quality and safety in vehicles.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Automotive Bushing Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=84801634

The interior bushing segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the Automotive Bushing Market, in terms of value

The interior bushing segment is expected to show high growth in the future. Due to the rising demand for ride quality and safety, this segment is expected to drive the growth of automotive bushings in the coming years. Bushings used for the suspension system application have the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Bushing Market"

79 - Tables

39- Figures

120- Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-bushing-market-84801634.html

The interior bushing segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the Automotive Bushing Market, in terms of value

The interior bushing segment is expected to show high growth in the future. Due to the rising demand for ride quality and safety, this segment is expected to drive the growth of automotive bushings in the coming years. Bushings used for the suspension system application have the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for automotive bushings

The increasing production of light commercial vehicles in the US and the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the Automotive Bushing Market in the region. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region.

Request for Free Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=84801634

The study covers the major players in the automotive bushing market including established players such as Continental AG (Germany), ZF Group (Germany), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), DuPont (US), and Mahle GmbH (Germany). These companies collectively account for a major share of the automotive bushing market.

The report also comprises a few other players such as Tenneco Inc (US), Federal-Mogul (US), Oiles Corporation (Japan), Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (US), Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany), BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Germany), Hyundai Polytech India (India), Nolathane (Australia and New Zealand), Paulstra SNC (France), and Benara Udyog Limited (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets @Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the cu0072ve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-bushing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

