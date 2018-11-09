Medtronic plc: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

DUBLIN - November 9, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at http://newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com). The news release will include summary financial information for the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The webcast can be accessed athttp://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com) on November 20, 2018.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com).

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2019 third and fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, and Thursday, May 23, 2019, respectively. Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2020 first quarter on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 86,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Fernando Vivanco

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3780



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626





